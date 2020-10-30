ESPN's Desmond Howard tests positive for COVID-19

Desmond Howard announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The ESPN college football analyst and “College GameDay” host made the revelation on a social media video from quarantine in his room at home.

Howard said that he tested positive on Wednesday and plans to participate in the “College GameDay” broadcast this week, but will do so remotely. Saturday’s broadcast will take place from State College, where Penn State will host Ohio State in a top-20 Big Ten matchup.

Hey @CollegeGameDay fam, ICYMI I announced yesterday during my #WellnessWednesday on IG that I tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. I'm doing okay, but will be doing the show from home this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/84XbD1dJPZ — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) October 30, 2020

Desmond Howard’s COVID-19 message

Howard announced that he was experiencing throat irritation and muscle soreness. He doesn’t have a fever.

“Outside of those symptoms, I feel good,” Howard said. “But you have to take this very seriously because it’s a very tricky virus — extremely unpredictable and tricky virus.

“You have to continue to do all the things that you can to maintain your health even if you feel good.”

Desmond Howard joins the ever-growing list of people around college football to catch COVID-19. (Kirby Lee, Reuters) More

Howard won’t be the first “College GameDay” host to work remotely during the pandemic. Kirk Herbstreit stayed home for Week 4’s broadcast from Miami as the Hurricanes hosted Florida State. Herbstreit didn’t test positive, but had been in contact with somebody who did.

Howard’s announcement arrived shortly after Clemson quarterback and Heisman Trophy favorite Trevor Lawrence announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Howard and Lawrence’s positive tests are the latest around the sport in a college football season plagued by COVID-19 outbreaks among programs and across conferences.

