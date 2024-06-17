Esko slips past Rochester Royals in amateur baseball

Jun. 17—ROCHESTER — Esko scored a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning to snap a tie and then held off the Rochester Royals 4-3 in a regular-season Section 1B contest in amateur baseball on Sunday.

Esko broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth when Hayden Mileski hit an RBI single and another run scored on an error.

The Royals pulled within one in the bottom of the ninth when Drew Block singled and Tyler Motley hit an RBI double with two outs to score pinch runner Aaron Terpstra. But Easton Richter, who pitched the final three innings and got the win, then got the final out to seal the win for Esko.

Motely, Logan Milene and Thane Meiners all had two hits and an RBI for the Royals, who finished with seven hits.

Alex Miller started on the mound for the Royals (6-2) and he allowed two unearned runs on four hits with six strikeouts in seven innings. Meiners pitched the final two innings and suffered the loss as he allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits while striking out three.