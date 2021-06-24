Esera Tuaolo excited for Carl Nassib and LGBTQ community originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

On the latest Talkin' Beavers Podcast, former NFL defensive tackle and Oregon State great Esera Tuaolo joined us to talk about Pride Month in the LGBTQ+ community.

Tuaolo also discussed the news on Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announcing earlier this week that he is gay.

Tuaolo, who has spent much of his retirement days advocating for the LGBTQ community, described what it was like when he first heard about Nassib’s public announcement.

“Somebody told me about it,” Tuaolo started to explain. “And then I got all these notifications on my phone, my phone was blowing up. And then when I looked into it, I was so excited.”

Tuaolo explained that he has been speaking at schools and corporations for over 20 years to educate people on the LGBTQ community from high school to college.

The big question was when will there be an active NFL player. So for 20 years, I have not had an answer for that, but right now I have one.

Esera Tuaolo

The Oregon State product spent nine years in the NFL before coming out after retiring from the league.

Many may also know Tuaolo for his singing career and for reaching the late stages of 'The Voice.'

He couldn’t be more thrilled for Nassib.

“I’m super excited for him,” he said. “I’m excited for the community. I’m excited for all those young [LGBTQIA+] athletes that are wanting to become football players and having somebody to look up [to] that is an active NFL player.

“It’s just a wonderful feeling to have someone of the LGBTQ community represented in the NFL.”

