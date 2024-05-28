Ese'ese no longer faces ban after charge dropped

Herman Ese'ese had scored a try in Hull FC's defeat by London Broncos [SWPix.com]

Hull FC's Herman Ese'ese will no longer face a six-game ban for "verbal abuse" after the Rugby Football League withdrew a Grade F charge following submission of further evidence.

The tribunal was set to meet on Tuesday after Ese'ese was charged following Hull FC's Super League defeat by London Broncos earlier in May.

Ese'ese had been accused of "verbal abuse based on race, colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability, national or ethnic origin or any other form of unacceptable language and/or behaviour".

In response, London Broncos said in a statement that they were now seeking legal advice following the decision to drop the charge.

"We stand behind our player and fully support him and his welfare. As a club we support equality, diversity and inclusion," Broncos said.

A joint Hull FC and RFL statement said that new evidence included an enhanced recording which had been prepared by a "specialist sound engineer using the referee's microphone".

"This evidence is compelling and contradicts the basis of the original allegations," the statement continued.

"The RFL is happy to correct the record and ensure that it is publicly acknowledged that Herman is not guilty of any offence.

"The RFL has conveyed sympathy to the player and his club for the public nature of this process over the last two weeks - although it believes that all parties and the Match Review Panel have acted in good faith at all times."

The front rower also described his “overwhelming relief and gratitude that the truth has come out” after the charge was dropped.