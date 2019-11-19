Escobar carries North Florida past Trinity Baptist 115-39

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- J.T. Escobar had 23 points as North Florida routed Trinity Baptist 115-39 on Monday night.

Carter Hendricksen had 19 points for North Florida (4-1), which earned its fourth straight victory. Wajid Aminu added 13 points and three blocks. Ryan Burkhardt had 12 points for the hosts.

Kenton Bibbs led Trinity Baptist with nine points.

North Florida plays Iowa on the road on Thursday.

