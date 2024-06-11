Escape Route For Tottenham Star Disappears As Club Deem Him Not Serious Target

Escape Route For Tottenham Star Disappears As Club Deem Him Not Serious Target

Tottenham Hotspur look unable to make space in Ange Postecoglou’s squad by offloading midfielder Giovani Lo Celso to his former side Real Betis this summer.

The Argentine midfielder has a year left on his contract at Tottenham and the club are open to listening to offers for him.

He was a bit part player at Spurs last season and Postecoglou indicated that he could leave if he wants to play more minutes.

Real Betis have been heavily linked with an interest in getting their hands on Lo Celso, a player they know well, this summer.

However, according to Spanish outlet Be Soccer, Betis are not considering re-signing their former player ahead of the summer transfer window.

Betis made enquiries about him and continue to remain a fan, but he is too expensive for the Spaniards.

Lo Celso is not a player who is being considered as a serious option by the Spanish club this summer.

The midfielder would have to be available at zero cost with a big reduction in his salary to even make him a viable target.

As such, that closes down a potential route that Lo Celso could have taken to leave Tottenham and secure more game time.

Whether he will have other options in the coming months remains to be seen.