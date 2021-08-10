‘Escape Room’ Star Logan Miller Inks With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Logan Miller, who starred in both Escape Room movies including most recently this summer’s Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, has signed with ICM Partners. The action horror movies have grossed more than $189 million at the global box office to date.

Miller’s other film credits include in Fox’s Love, Simon, Universal’s A Dog’s Purpose, IFC Films’ The Stanford Prison Experiment and Paramount’s Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse.

On the TV side, Miller has appeared on AMC’s flagship The Walking Dead and voiced Nova on Disney XD’s animated Marvel series Guardians of the Galaxy.

Miller continues to be repped by Atlas Artists and Hirsch Wallerstein.

