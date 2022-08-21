Escape clause: Cowboys executed most important preseason rule vs Chargers

In a night with many memorable moments for players competing for 53-man roster spots, the team completed its objectives of putting together a better performance than the previous week and eliminating many of their costly penalties. There were many individual standout performances, and that in turn made the total product look much better than it did against the Denver Broncos the previous week.

Perhaps the most important objective though, escaping the game without any serious injuries to players expected to be integral to the season, was met as well. The game ended with a 32-18 victory for the Cowboys and while the preseason score may not be that important, what is important is getting players game reps and staying as healthy as possible.

Cowboys turn tables, win all 3 phases in preseason romp of Chargers, 32-18

There was concern that quarterback Will Grier, competing to be Dak Prescott’s primary backup may have reaggrevated his groin injury that kept him out of the game in Denver. He put those concerns to rest, however.

“No, just some fatigue. I’m good to go.” – Will Grier says he did not reaggravate his groin injury vs Chargers Good news for the #Cowboys. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 21, 2022

Another possible injury to monitor is that of rookie safety Markquese Bell. The Florida A&M product appeared to limp off the field with a tweaked ankle. He waved the trainers off though and later confirmed he was okay.

The broadcast showed Cowboys S Markquese Bell hobbled late in team’s preseason win over Chargers, but there is no concern, Bell said. Just a minor ankle tweak. He is walking as normal. “I’m good.” Bell played fast, physical Saturday and totaled five tackles. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 21, 2022

Both Grier and Bell are expected to practice as the team returns to Dallas.

The biggest injury concerns came from during the week. Jourdan Lewis tweaked him hamstring in the joint practice with the Chargers on Wednesday. While not expected to be a long-term injury, the Cowboys played it safe and will continue to evaluate him over the coming days. He rested along with many other starters for the preseason game.

Also resting was WR1 CeeDee Lamb, who missed the joint practices with a cut on his foot.

