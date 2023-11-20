Escalon football pulls away for SJS Div. IV semifinal victory over West Park

ESCALON – It’s doubtful that West Park would ever again defer receiving the ball until the second half against Escalon had the Panthers known the hole were about to dig themselves into after winning the coin toss.

West Park quickly fell behind three touchdowns to the Cougars’ powerful rushing attack before its offense ignited and the deficit was just too much for the Panthers to overcome as No. 1 Escalon pulled away for a 48-28 Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV semifinal victory over No. 5 West Park last Friday at Escalon High School’s renovated Engel Field.

Escalon (11-1) earned a berth in the section championship game hoping to win their 18th title against No. 3 Patterson (11-1), a 28-19 winner against No. 2 Vista del Lago (10-2) in the other semifinal, at 7 p.m. this Friday at St. Mary’s High School.

Escalon's Jamin Miller throws the ball after a touchdown during their semi-final game against West Park in Escalon Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

It All Starts up Front

So dominant was the Cougars offensive line against West Park’s (10-3) stunned defense, Escalon backs rushed for 135 yards and a 14-0 lead on seven first downs, all by runs, in the first quarter alone.

The Cougars rushed for 295 yards on 45 running plays and added 127 passing yards on just 15 attempts in the win.

“Our five guys and (tight end) Ryan Lewis may not be the biggest, but they play with physicality,” said Cougars coach Andrew Beam. “They’re tough. If we can run the ball, we’ll always have a chance (to win). It starts with those guys up front. We stuck to the game plan and just kept running the football and using that offensive line to keep getting that push to get our running backs five or six yards at a time.”

Cougars senior Joshua Graham carried the ball 25 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns (nine and 25 yards), while senior teammate Jamin Miller had 10 rushes for 70 yards and two touchdowns (two- and one yard) plus caught an eight-yard touchdown pass.

Junior teammate Sam Jimenez caught a nine-yard touchdown for his team’s second score of the game.

Escalon’s defensive frontline did just as much damage limiting the Panthers to just 14 rushing yards and 11 passing yards in the first quarter on just eight offensive plays, including a failed fourth and eight at Escalon’s 41-yard line.

Go For It or Kick the Field Goal?

Give West Park credit for coming back from a 28-7 deficit late in the first half facing fourth down inside the 5-yard line with five seconds left in the half and with no more time-outs.

Panthers head coach Jason Tenner couldn’t afford to take the sure three points before intermission even knowing they would receive the second-half kickoff, so he sent in the play.

Panthers sophomore quarterback Jaden Jackson made the move work when he scrambled to his right to find senior receiver Mason Shindelbower at the goal line for a 4-yard touchdown pass as the clock expired to cut the lead to 28-14.

An Escalon player is hugged after their semi-final game win against West Park in Escalon Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Play of the Game?

On Escalon’s first second-half possession leading 28-21, it was coach Andrew Beam’s turn to decide to go for it or to kick on fourth and goal from the Panthers' 5-yard line.

Without hesitation, he sent Rozevink out to throw the ball and the senior scrambled to his left to find tight end Ryan Lewis escaping a defender to the left side of the end zone for the touchdown and a 35-21 lead with 1:26 left in the third quarter for what proved to be the game-winning score.

“We’ve been aggressive all year on fourth down so we just kind of stick to those guns,” said Beam after the game. “Donovan was able to use his legs a little bit to buy some time to where Sam (Jimenez) and Ryan (Lewis) were able to work themselves open and he hit Ryan. That was huge because I didn’t think a field goal was going to win this thing. We had to keep scoring touchdowns.”

Open Communication

Lewis wasn’t open initially but said his chemistry with Rozevink led him to get free.

“The play was a pop pass where I block first for a second and then run into the end zone,” said Lewis, who caught four passes for 58 yards and the score. “There was a guy on me so (Rozevink) told me to go to the corner and he threw me a good ball for sure. It was good communication there. I was just glad I made that catch because their guy was holding onto me the whole way.”

Asked how Rozevink’s secret communication let the receiver know where he wanted to throw the pass, Lewis said, “He just pointed and gave it away.”

All or Nothing

The desperate Panthers trailed Escalon 20-15 on first downs, with nine of West Park’s first downs coming in the second half as the visitors threw 40 times for 356 yards, mostly on a couple of big plays, while gaining just 58 rushing yards in the loss.

The Panthers were 5-of-8 on fourth downs while trying to catch up knowing it was too late to punt, but it was the three failed fourth-down tries that Escalon capitalized on answering with two touchdowns and the last by running out the clock in victory formation with a three-score lead.

Quarterback Club

Having a veteran quarterback has been a rare luxury for Beam.

“Just having a guy who’s had 41 or 42 starts at the varsity level is huge,” said Beam, himself a former Cougar quarterback. “He’s played in some of the biggest games so he’s not going to get rattled. He threw (an interception) and instantly regretted it, but he didn’t hang his head. He came right back, and his next throw was a beautiful (28-yard) pass to Lewis who was covered perfectly. That shows that he can flush things away (and forget them). Improvising is what you expect a three-year (starting) quarterback to do. His maturation is paying dividends.”

Rozevink, who added three passing touchdowns in Friday’s win, has 78 passing touchdowns and one rushing score in his three-year career under coach Beam.

Beam was former Cougar coach Mark Loureiro’s quarterback, while Loureiro was his father Bob Loureiro’s quarterback, and Bob Loureiro was coach Lloyd Engel’s quarterback in the Wing-T offense when he attended Escalon High School more than six decades ago.

Sitting behind the east end zone Friday, Bob Loureiro said he never sits in the stands and enjoys seeing history made each week.

Asked whether he preferred watching a blowout Escalon victory or winning a close game, Loureiro grinned and said, “It’s a lot more fun to watch a closer game.”

Coach Beam was not asked the same question, but it’s pretty likely it wouldn’t be the same answer.

