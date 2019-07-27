Quarterback expert Paul Troth joined the Redskins Talk Podcast to discuss the current competition going on in Richmond. While football jargon can oftentimes be complicated and exhausting, Troth took a much simpler approach by comparing the three QBs to automobiles:

An Escalade, Impala, and a truck.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Haskins would probably be your Cadillac Escalade," Troth said. "He's big and smooth."

Haskins stands at 6-3, 230 pounds but has a calmness about his game that's rare in quarterbacks his age.

Troth continued, "Keenum might be an old Impala - tried and true."

Tried and true is right. Keenum's addition to the Redskins roster this offseason makes the sixth team he's played with since being drafted by the Houston Texans in 2012.

Lastly, his comparison for McCoy was a "truck," because why not?

In all seriousness, Troth expounded upon his McCoy comparison by saying "he's got a lot of tools in the toolbox, he can do both things well."

A nine-year veteran, McCoy is 32 years old and still very much in the conversation for starting quarterback this season; he's definitely got some tools.

Whichever vehicle these players resemble, the team and it's fans just hope it can carry them to success this season.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

An Escalade, Impala, truck and the Redskins quarterback competition originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington