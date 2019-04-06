Will Ervin Santana join the White Sox starting rotation soon? originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Will Ervin Santana be with the White Sox soon?

It's seemed like just a matter of time - a matter of the schedule, to be exact - before the White Sox needed to summon the veteran right-hander from Arizona to join the major league rotation. His jersey was already hanging in the White Sox clubhouse Friday ahead of the team's home opener.

Perhaps the call is coming very soon, with Hector Gomez reporting that Santana is getting brought up to join the big league roster.

The White Sox didn't list a probable starting pitcher for Tuesday's home game against the Tampa Bay Rays, and it took little imagination to guess that Santana would be the one to fill that slot.

Santana, who the White Sox signed to a minor league deal after the start of spring training, only made two Cactus League appearances, giving up six runs on 12 hits in nine innings. Given his late start, he's remained in Arizona to keep working to get ready for when the White Sox would need a fifth starter. That need is approaching, and it's no shock that Santana would be the leading candidate for the gig.

Santana barely pitched in 2018, making just five starts for the division-rival Minnesota Twins while dealing with a finger injury. But the 36-year-old is just two years removed from an All-Star season in the Twin Cities. In 2017, he had a 3.28 ERA and struck out 167 batters in 211.1 innings of work.

Should Santana be added to the active roster next week, there would be a need to create a spot. The White Sox have already made their first bullpen swap of the regular season, trading out Dylan Covey for Jose Ruiz, with manager Rick Renteria saying Friday that the team wants Covey to get work as a starter at Triple-A Charlotte. The outfield could be the group that gets trimmed when Santana arrives, with the team carrying five outfielders right now and Jon Jay yet to return from his season-starting stint on the injured list.

