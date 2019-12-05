Ertel leads Louisiana-Monroe past Millsaps 86-63

MONROE, La. (AP) -- Michael Ertel had 21 points as Louisiana-Monroe easily beat Division III Millsaps 86-63 on Wednesday night.

Ertel made 8 of 10 shots and contributed three assists.

JD Williams had 17 points for Louisiana-Monroe (4-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Tyree White added 10 points and Youry White had eight rebounds.

Kaleb Jenkins had 13 points for the Majors. Justin Van Pelt added 11 rebounds.

Louisiana-Monroe faces Grambling State at home on Tuesday.

