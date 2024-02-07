Ersson ‘terrific' in Flyers' win over Panthers
The Flyers Postgame Live crew broke down the team's 2-1 win over the Panthers.
Ersson ‘terrific' in Flyers' win over Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
So it turns out adding James Harden wasn't a huge negative.
The Oilers' win streak is over, but their turnaround sure isn't.
Playing QB for a coach like Kyle Shanahan is highly demanding, yet Purdy has thrived in his system. It's a big reason he has his team on the cusp of a Super Bowl title.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman offered a surprising take on the A's planned move to her city as the sports world descends on Las Vegas.
While the get-in seats in Las Vegas are trending toward record highs, what about the average ticket price and secondary market?
Minter announced his departure Tuesday on social media.
Charles McDonald is on site in Las Vegas at radio row and joined by Le Betard Show contributor Jessica Smetana to discuss the pandemonium around Vegas in preparation for the Super Bowl. The duo start with a little Formula 1 talk, as Jessica tries to put in NFL terms Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari next season. The duo also go back and forth on their Vegas experience so far and what it's like to have a Super Bowl in Sin City. The Washington Commanders have been all over the news for various reasons over the past week, including hiring OC Kliff Kingsbury. The duo discuss that fit with new head coach Dan Quinn, the Ben Johnson revenge tour, whether or not we already distrust the new ownership in Washington and more. Charles and Jessica also hit on their favorite teams, as Jessica enlightens us on what the Las Vegas Raiders are getting in new OC Luke Getsy, and Charles gives insight on the Pittsburgh Steelers getting Arthur Smith. Later, Charles asks an question he's been pondering: is Kyle Shanahan following Andy Reid's career arc? He is currently known for being consistently good but unable to get over the hump and win the big one, just like Andy Reid when he first started. This brings up, once again, the Atlanta Falcons' heartbreaking Super Bowl loss. The two hosts continue their Super Bowl analysis, including predicting the winner, before finishing off the show by guessing who the surprise guest at the Super Bowl halftime show will be alongside Usher.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by former NBA assistant coach Steve Jones Jr. to talk about which contending teams need to add another player before Thursday’s trade deadline?
How do you bet on Super Bowl LVIII? There are seemingly endless options. This guide can help.
Toney claims that Giants fans in his mentions were the target of his viral Instagram Live rant before the AFC championship game that he missed.
If you don't know, now you know.
Wrigley Field last hosted outdoor hockey at the 2009 Winter Classic, and it looks like the iconic stadium will host yet again.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the second base position heading into 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.
Not that long ago, the NFL didn’t deem Las Vegas worthy of a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl. Now, it's hosting an actual Super Bowl there.
Kicks to the head are clearly allowed in mixed martial arts, and the only time it’s banned is when an opponent is down on the mat. But what constitutes a grounded fighter is where the problem begins.
The starting five of the 2021 Chicago Sky team that pulled off an upset run to the Finals is now all gone.
In today's edition: The end of amateurism, Brazil's NFL debut, the NBA's creepiest mascot, finishing first by finishing last, and more.
Will Patrick Mahomes throw for 261 or more yards against the 49ers on Sunday?
Which star will help swing the Super Bowl in his team's favor?
Goodell pushed back on the idea that the field was problematic, citing expert opinions.