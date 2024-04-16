Erskine remembered for the many lives he touched

Apr. 16—ANDERSON — People in the Madison County community are reflecting on how local resident Carl Erskine touched the lives of thousands of people.

While Erskine was known nationally for his abilities as a pitcher with the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, local residents commented on Erskine's efforts in the formation of Special Olympics in Indiana and across the nation, as well as his many other roles in the community.

Erskine, 97, died early Tuesday morning in his hometown of Anderson with family at his side.

When he heard the news of Erskine's death, Jeff Hardin got out a banjo that had been owned by Erskine.

"I just sat here strumming it and recalling all the memories I had with Carl," said Hardin, who first met Erskine in the 1970s when he was a high school student.

"We played music together. In the 1980s we started playing with John Gunter. In the 1990s Carl formed 'A Little Bit Country' for Special Olympics," Hardin said, referring to the annual local concert to raise funds.

Hardin said the two shared a love for music but noted that their friendship was more than just the music.

"He was truly one of my best friends," Hardin said. "The time we spent together, and he always gave godly advice. I have nothing but great memories."

Hardin said Erskine will be remembered for his love of mankind and people.

Robert Helvering, director of Madison County Special Olympics, said "Special Olympics would not exist without Carl Erskine. He impacted so many people locally and worldwide."

Helvering said Eunice Kennedy Shriver reached out to Erskine to help form Special Olympics as a national organization.

'THE BEST WE'VE GOT'

Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels used the phrase "the best we've got" to describe Erskine. The description was later used as the title of a documentary about Erskine's life.

"You didn't have to be a lifelong Dodger fan to be a huge fan of Carl Erskine and the remarkable character with which he led his life," Daniels said in a statement Tuesday. "When asked by his documentary filmmakers to sum him up, I blurted out "he's the best we've got." I can't improve on that, and like millions, I'll miss him very much."

Ted Green, who produced the documentary on Erskine's life, noted that his passing came the day after Major League Baseball had its annual celebration of Jackie Robinson breaking the sport's color barrier.

"I believe Carl wanted to celebrate that milestone once more," Green said. "I was able to spend some time with Carl and his family on Monday. I kissed his forehead and told him I loved him. He squeezed my hand."

Green said Erskine was in his 90s but with the eyes of a 12-year-old.

"He had more inner beauty than anyone else I ever met," Green said of Erskine. "He had a great impact on humanity and is the finest man I've ever known."

'LIFE OF SERVANT LEADERSHIP'

Anderson University President John Pistole said Erskine "made an indelible mark on the life of Anderson University through his years of coaching and his life of servant leadership to the AU community.

"Each player he coached has a 'Carl Erskine' story they could share which led to many transformed lives for living for others. We will all miss him greatly."

Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. called Tuesday a sad day in Anderson.

"While in the world of sports Carl Erskine was known for his exceptional pitching with the famed Brooklyn and later Los Angeles Dodgers ... in Anderson Carl is best remembered as an exceptional husband, father, businessman and generous community leader who made numerous contributions all for the betterment of our community," Broderick said.

Tom Bannon, chief foundation officer for Community Hospital Anderson, said Erskine's impact on society is beyond enormous.

"We can never thank him and (wife) Betty enough," Bannon said. "What really set him apart was how great he was at personal relationships. Every time I visited with him — whether it was for a few moments or many hours — I left feeling wiser and cared about."

Connie Kurtz, president/CEO of the Hopewell Center, said the organization was saddened to hear of Erskine's death.

"While we feel great sadness in this moment, we are also filled with joy and pride as we live memories and reflect on the tremendous contributions the entire Erskine family made as one of the founding families of Hopewell Center," she said.

"One of the many gifts that Carl displayed was viewing every person as someone made in God's image and therefore someone of value and worth."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.