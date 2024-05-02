Errors pile up in critical loss for Mossyrock

May 1—BOX SCORE

At Naselle

COMETS 10, VIKINGS 0 (6 inn.)

Mossyrock 000 000 — 0

Naselle 402 121 — 10

MOS Pitching — Kolb 3 IP, 3 H, 6 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 4 SO; Greisen 2.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO. Highlights — Kolb 1-3, 2B; Isom 1-2

The Vikings picked a bad time to play sloppy defense as four errors doomed them in a 10-0, six-inning setback on Wednesday night in a CVL contest.

It will put Mossyrock (7-6) as the likely two seed in the Class 1B District 4 tournament that kicks off on Monday. Lake Quinault is the potential opponent while Oakville will likely face Naselle in the other semifinal.

Three of the Vikings errors occurred in the Comets' four-run bottom of the first, two of them correlating in runs. Naselle added two runs in the third and fifth frames and one run in the fourth and sixth innings to finish the run-rule win.

Of the six runs Easton Kolb allowed on the mound for Mossyrock, only one was earned. He also ripped a double at the plate for one of two hits for its offense.