Errors doom near full-strength Mercury against Sparks

The Phoenix Mercury’s efforts in forcing overtime against the Los Angeles Sparks were met with missed opportunities.

The Mercury lost its scoring touch in the extra period from the end of the fourth quarter in a 99-93 loss on Friday at Footprint Center.

A flurry of turnovers became the difference for the Mercury as the team committed 20 turnovers, leading to 16 points for the Sparks.

“There were points where we could’ve pulled away and we just didn’t quite do it today,” head coach Vanessa Nygaard said. “Turnovers were an issue for us, some unforced ones, some off ball ones. We just got to make sure we clean that up. I think it is a game we should’ve won in regulation and it was a tough loss for us.”

Sophie Cunningham, who was out in the season-opening loss to the Sparks, made an impact for the Mercury with 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Brittney Griner kept climbing and paced the Mercury with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Guard Shey Peddy and forward Megan Gustafson made their season debuts for the Mercury after returning from injuries. Peddy spent the last nine months rehabbing her right Achilles from an injury suffered in last year’s playoffs. Gustafson injured her foot ahead of the season opener.

Errors doom Mercury

Plagued by four turnovers in the first two minutes, the Mercury didn’t show signs of improvement against the Sparks in the opening quarter. And the errors kept coming.

The Mercury committed 11 bad pass turnovers in the game and aided the Sparks to eight steals. The Mercury made a costly mistake of giving the ball to Sparks guard Jordin Canada during overtime, resulting in the Sparks taking a commanding 97-91 lead.

The best quarter for the Mercury came in the third when the team only committed two turnovers and outscored the Sparks 23-21.

Bench steps up

The physical game stretched the Mercury thin, making a robust bench more important than before.

Given the matchup of Nneka Ogwumike, Nygaard swapped in veteran Brianna Turner as the power forward instead of Michaela Onyenwere.

The role benefited both Onyenwere and the bench as she had a big second quarter with seven points on 3-of-5 shooting and a key block against Dearica Hamby at 7:53. Onyenwere scored 10 of the bench’s 26 points.

Turner held Ogwumike to six points through the first half, but Ogwumike then broke through and added 15 points in the second half.

Sutton adds another big performance

Sug Sutton was another driver for the Mercury’s bench, adding 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

While neither teams were making shots right away, the Sparks managed a 6-0 start and held the Mercury scoreless until nearly four minutes into the game when Brittney Griner drove to the rim.

Sutton took matters into her own hands in the quarter, leading a 7-2 run with layups and an assist on Onyenwere’s 3-pointer.

Sutton even came close to winning the game with a buzzer-beater attempt from 3, but missed.

“She’s given us a great spark and especially in our second unit. You always need firepower from that second group. It’s what we struggled with last year,” Nygaard said. “Everything she’s given us is what we need and it would’ve been great if she had knocked down that 3. That would’ve been lights out.”

