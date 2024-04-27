Errors cost Texas series opener at Oklahoma 9-4

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jared Thomas and Jalin Flores each had three hits for Texas, but it wasn’t enough to make up for an awful defensive game in a 9-4 loss to Oklahoma on Friday in Norman.

Texas (25-18, 11-8 Big 12) committed five errors to allow four unearned runs and the Longhorns struck out 13 times.

Thomas hit a home run and a double while Flores drove in a run, but it wasn’t nearly enough for the Longhorns to overcome the Sooners. Oklahoma scored five runs over the final three innings to seal the win even though Texas outhit the Sooners 12-10.

Max Grubbs allowed five runs, one of which was earned, on seven hits for the Longhorns with three strikeouts and a walk over five innings. The Sooners were 4 for 5 with a runner on third and less than two outs.

The series continues at 4 p.m. Saturday.

