Error-prone Raiders have 17-14 halftime lead on error-prone Chargers

The Raiders have two interceptions of Philip Rivers, including a pick-six. They had two other picks wiped out by penalties.

Neither team can seem to get out of its own way.

The Raiders scored their first offensive touchdown with 20 seconds remaining in the first half to take a 17-14 lead into halftime.

The Chargers had taken a 14-10 lead by scoring two touchdowns in 4:10 of the second quarter on drives of 77 and 49 yards, both aided by penalties on the Raiders.

Rivers had a hand in the first 24 points of the first half as Raiders safety Erik Harris has 115 return yards on his two interceptions. His first pick led to a Daniel Carlson field goal, and Harris returned his second pick 56 yards for a touchdown.

Harris had a third interception of Rivers, which came in the end zone with the Chargers at the Oakland 7. But Maxx Crosby was called for lining up offsides, and Melvin Gordon scored on the next play with a 3-yard run.

The Raiders have eight penalties for 77 yards. Among the Raiders penalized: Clelin Ferrell has two offsides penalties; Trayvon Mullen has a 17-yard pass interference penalty; and Alec Ingold has two personal foul penalties.

Mullen’s interference penalty negated Karl Joseph‘s early interception of Rivers.

Rivers is 9-of-14 for 95 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Henry.

Gordon has 16 touches for 96 yards.

The Raiders regained the lead on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Ingold as time was running out in the first half.

Carr is 10-of-13 for 83 yards and a touchdown. He has completed passes to seven different receivers.