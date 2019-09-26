Errol Spence vs Shawn Porter: Fight date, tickets, undercard, odds, what time, prediction and how to watch online

Errol Spence faces Shawn Porter in a welterweight unification battle this weekend as both men look to unify the division.

Spence fights for the first time since March when he retained his IBF title in a 12 round shutout of previously undefeated pound-for-pound great Mikey Garcia, while Porter defends his prized WBC title which he won from the grasp of Danny Garcia last year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Texan goes into the fight as the huge favourite, remaining undefeated through his career, but Porter looks rejuvenated and is hoping to cause an upset.

Here’s what you need to know.

When is the fight?

The bout takes place this weekend, Saturday 28th September,

Where is it?

The legendary Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California.

Can I still get tickets?

Indeed you can. They range from $51 all the way up to $1,035 if you’re really looking to treat yourself. You can buy them right here.

Porter is the current WBC title holder

How can I watch the fight?

If you can’t attend like most of the fans watching worldwide, you’ll be able to find it on FOX pay-per-view if you’re in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.

What time is the main event?

You can expect their ring walks any time between 3 and 4am UK time.

Who’s on the undercard?

Anthony Dirrell vs David Benavidez (WBC super-middleweight title)

Mario Barrios vs Batyr Akhmedov​

Josesito Lopez vs John Molina Jr

Robert Guerrero vs Jerry Thomas

Joey Spencer vs Travis Gambardella

Misael Rodriguez vs Brandon Maddox

Fabian Maidana vs Ramses Agaton

Jose Valenzuela vs Charles Clark

Burley Brooks vs Fabian Valdez

Amon Rashidi vs Alfonso Olvera

Lindolfo Delgado vs Jesus Zazueta Anaya

Fernando Garcia vs Juan Antonio Lopez

Leon Lawson III vs Alan Zavala

Justin Cardona vs Archie Weah

Spence dominated Garcia earlier this year (Getty Images)

What’s your prediction?

Not a complete shutout, but Spence to win comfortably on points.

What are the odds?

Errol Spence: 1/9

Shawn Porter: 11/2