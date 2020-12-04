Errol Spence vs Danny Garcia live stream: How to watch fight on TV and online

Errol Spence Jr is back in the ring this weekend (Getty)

Errol Spence Jr puts his welterweight world titles on the line against this weekend against Danny Garcia hoping to take a big step towards a super fight against the legendary Manny Pacquiao or American rival Terence Crawford.

The Dallas fighter is said to have fully recovered a year on since escaping death in a serious car crash, even still it was a pleasant surprise to see the champion accept such a compelling fight on his return to the ring, with Garcia looking to win back the WBC belt he previously owned, in addition to the IBF title.

The 31-year-old has repeatedly said he is now ready to accept the toughest fights in pursuit of securing his legacy, with all of the top 147 pound fighters under the same promotional outfit as himself at the PBC - with the exception of Crawford, who knocked out Kell Brook last time out and is seemingly agitating for an exit with promoters Top Rank.

Garcia, who picked up a win earlier this year against Ivan Redkach, is known as one of the hardest hitters in the divisions, which will truly test Spence Jr’s chin, which proved more than durable in the war with Shawn Porter last year.

Porter defeated Garcia the year before and made one defence of his title against Yordenis Ugas before coming unstuck against Spence Jr in a split decision loss as ‘The Truth’ unified the division..

Here is everything we know about the fight and how you can watch it:

When and where is the fight?

The fight is on Saturday, 5 December in Arlington, Texas at the Dallas Cowboys’ home, AT&T Stadium.

It will see around 11,000 fans in attendance with the Cowboys already showcasing their ability to welcome socially-distanced spectators during the NFL season.

Errol Spence Jr returns to the ring against Danny Garcia Getty

The fight will start on 6 December in the UK, with ring walks expected after 4am and the fight to start 15-20 minutes following that.

What TV channel is it on and is there a live stream?

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia will be broadcast in the UK on Premier Sports.

The service is available through their monthly payment option of £9.99, which also includes Guinness PRO14 rugby, La Liga and Serie A - sign up to purchase the big fight here.

The action can then be streamed from any mobile or tablet device or cast straight onto a smart TV with the official Premier Sports app.

Spence vs Garcia full card

Sebastian Fundora vs Jorge Cota

Josesito Lopez vs Francisco Santana

Julio Ceja vs Eduardo Ramirez

Odds

Errol Spence Jr: 1 / 3

Errol Spence Jr by KO or TKO: 11 / 4

Errol Spence Jr by decision: 8/11

Danny Garcia: 9/4

Danny Garcia by KO or TKO: 9/1

Danny Garcia by decision: 9/2

Draw: 22/1

