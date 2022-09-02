Erriyon Knighton bounces back, American records fall: Brussels Diamond League recap, results, highlights

After a sixth-place finish in Lausanne last week, 18-year-old phenom Erriyon Knighton bounced back with a win in the 200m at the Brussels Diamond League, the final meet of the season before the two-day final in Zurich. Knighton ran 20.07, edging out second-place Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic and Canada’s Aaron Brown. The meet was the final opportunity for athletes to earn points and qualify for the Diamond League final. Knighton’s win secured him a spot – the full Diamond League standings are here.

RELATED: Erriyon Knighton ran another historic sprint time, then returned to high school

To continue her remarkable retirement tour, Kara Winger threw an American and meet record 223′ 5″ (68.11m) for the win in the women’s javelin. The 36-year-old Winger, who announced that 2022 would be her final competitive season, won silver at 2022 World Championships, going from fifth to second on her final throw and becoming the first American woman to win a world medal in javelin.

National record ✅

Meeting record ✅

World lead ✅

Personal best ✅ A MASSIVE 68.11m throw from @karathrowsjav to claim the victory in the women's javelin at #BrusselsDL. #DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/YPtDK9kbOI — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) September 2, 2022

Winger wasn’t the only athlete of the day to notch an American record in Brussels: Grant Fisher finished second in the men’s 5000m in 12:46.96, breaking Bernard Lagat’s record of 12:53.60 from 2011. Fisher was 4th in the 10,000m at 2022 World Championships and sixth in the 5000m, where he was in medal position in the final 200m but got caught in traffic just ahead of the finish line. Pending official ratification, this is the 25-year-old’s fourth entry in the American record books this year – he owns the top mark in the outdoor 3000m, the indoor and outdoor 5000m and the outdoor 10,000m. Kenya’s Jacob Krop took the win in a world-leading 12:45.71, with his countryman Nicholas Kipkorir third.

Story continues

WHAT A RACE. Kenyan Jacob Krop clocks a world lead time of 12:45.71 to win the men's 5000m and Grant Fisher comes in second and smashes the American record!#DiamondLeague #BrusselsDL | 📺 @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/EbCdGkMoFz — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) September 2, 2022

2022 400m hurdles world champion Alison Dos Santos of Brazil continued his undefeated season in his signature event, winning in 47.54 ahead of American Khallifah Rosser. In the women’s 100m, a dominant summer continued for Jamaican sprinters, with reigning 200m world champion Shericka Jackson taking the win ahead of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Fraser-Pryce, the 2022 world champion, returned to racing after dropping out of the Lausanne meet with a hamstring issue. Marie-Josee Ta Lou (Côte d’Ivoire) was third. Aleia Hobbs was the top American finisher in 4th, with Sha’Carri Richardson 5th in 10.93.

Full results from Brussels Diamond League meet

Undoubtedly the most shocking upset of the meet came in the men’s pole vault, where world and Olympic champion and world record holder Mondo Duplantis of Sweden finished second to Ernest John “EJ” Obiena of the Philippines. Obiena has international credentials after taking bronze at 2022 World Championships but Duplantis had been undefeated for over a year (his last loss was a fourth-place finish at the Lausanne Diamond League meet on August 26, 2021, shortly after his win at the Tokyo Olympics).

In the 100m hurdles, Tokyo Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Puerto Rico) took care of business with a win in 12.27, a meet record. Americans Tia Jones and Keni Harrison were second and third across the line. And in the final race of the meet, world 1500m champion Jake Wightman of Great Britain took the win in the men’s 800m over 2022 world silver medalist Djamel Sedjati (Algeria) and reigning world and Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir (Kenya). Wightman has taken advantage of the packed track calendar this summer to find success at multiple distance: in addition to the world title at 1500m, he was third at the distance at the Commonwealth Games, and 2nd in the 800m at European Championships in August.

RELATED: Norwegian kings dethroned and a dad calls his son’s upset at track worlds

How does the Diamond League Final Work?

Now that the Brussels Diamond League meet has concluded, the next and last event on the DL calendar is the final in Zurich, scheduled for September 7th and 8th on Peacock and CNBC. Throughout the season, athletes have earned points at Diamond League meets based on their finish, with eight points awarded for a win, seven for second and on down to one point for an eighth-place finish. At the final, athletes will compete for the title of Diamond League champion, which comes with a bye to 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Full rules can be found here.

RELATED: Paris 2024 Olympic competition schedule published in detail

Erriyon Knighton bounces back, American records fall: Brussels Diamond League recap, results, highlights originally appeared on NBCSports.com