Errant throw from Notre Dame QB Ian Book breaks Louisville cheerleader's nose

A pass from Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book sailed and hit a Louisville cheerleader in the face. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book made a smart play early in the fourth quarter against Louisville, but one UL cheerleader probably wishes he hadn’t.

Book felt the Louisville pass rush in his face on a first-down play during Monday night’s game and threw the ball away toward the Louisville sideline instead of forcing one into coverage. That’s when this happened:

Yeah, Book’s pass hit a member of the Louisville Ladybirds dance team right in the face. She immediately dropped her pom-poms and walked away grabbing her face.

Elizabeth Scott said the pass broke her nose, but at least she was able to have a sense of humor about it.

That wasn’t the only pass of the night that sailed a bit for Book. He finished 14-of-23 passing for 193 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 81 yards and a score in the Fighting Irish’s 35-17 win.

I suppose you could add one broken nose to his stat line, too.

