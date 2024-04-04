Erol Bulut: 'Important' Cardiff give manager new contract, says midfielder Manolis Siopis

Cardiff City have drawn just five Championship games under Erol Bulut, winning 17 and losing 18 [Huw Evans picture agency]

Cardiff City midfielder Manolis Siopis has urged the club to sort out manager Erol Bulut's future.

Bulut has six games remaining of his one-year contract with the club, and no new deal has currently been offered.

Siopis, 29, who was signed by Bulut last summer, is hopeful the Bluebirds boss will stay at the Championship club beyond the end of this season.

"He is the guy who brought me to this club and this country, it's important [he stays]," Siopis said.

"If you ask me my opinion, we must know if he is staying or not because they must make plans for next year. We have just one month [left]. I want him to stay, of course.

"This is a question you must ask the owner, but we must know. We will see."

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Bulut joined the club in the summer and has overseen a mixed campaign, with Cardiff currently sitting 11th in the Championship.

The former Turkey Under-21 international said after the 2-0 defeat to Sunderland last week that uncertainty over his job could be affecting his players.

However, the Bluebirds bounced back from consecutive defeats to Swansea City and Sunderland with a 2-1 win away at play-off chasing Coventry City on Monday.

When asked about his future ahead of Saturday's home game against Hull City, Bulut said: "One thing I can tell you is that I have no news. If I have news I will let you know.

"Last week we spoke about it, after Coventry, I also had these questions.

"For plans for the new season, you should have clearness. For the players it's very important. Also for the manager it's important, for the club and its future it's important.

"It's normal that the manager is involved in transfer talks. But we cannot talk about that because we don't have clearness."

Bulut also spoke about his relationship with Vincent Tan, who has seen 12 full-time managers appointed at the club during his 13 years as Cardiff City owner.

"We have had some calls on the phone, we generally speak about the games," said Bulut.

"I think you [the media] know Vincent better than me, because you have been here longer than me, you know his character.

"One characteristic which is good is that he doesn't like to lose, like my character, I don't like to lose also.

"But in life sometimes you have to accept it, you can't win every time. You have to see what you have in your hand and what you can do, that's also a point.

"We have had many talks. I can also not say it is a perfect relationship."

Bluebirds have play-off ambitions next year

Manolis Siopis was one of 10 free transfers or loan signings made last summer by Cardiff City [Huw Evans picture agency]

Despite the managerial uncertainty, Siopis says he has already set his sights on reaching the play-offs next season.

With six games remaining this season Cardiff are currently eight points off the play-offs, not mathematically out of the race although they would need a remarkable end to the season if they are to challenge.

As has often been the case in recent times, the Bluebirds have struggled in front of goal - defender Perry Ng is their top goalscorer this campaign with six.

And Siopis believes the club could have reached the play-offs in this campaign if they had a striker on double-digit goals.

"Imagine we had a player up front with 15 goals, maybe we would be in the play-offs," added Siopis.

"We don't know, but this is football.

"If he [Bulut] stays or if he goes, I want the team to go for the play-offs next season.

"This year we had penalties [a transfer embargo in the summer] and even this year we are there [in play-off contention].

"I hope next year we can be better than this season. I don't like to stay with a club with no targets.

"I have two years left on my contract. I'm good. I like the league. I'm professional and I give my best every day."