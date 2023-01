KCRA - Sacramento Videos

After losing his ears, a Sacramento pup is home with his new family Friday, wearing new “ears” carefully crocheted just for him by one of the technicians who helped nurse him back to health. Willy is around 2 years old and came to the Sacramento SPCA after, a spokesperson said, he became stuck in a fence and was attacked by dogs at a neighboring home. Emergency veterinarians had to remove his ear flaps in their response.