Ernie and Jordan Kent discuss importance of the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series

Associated Press

Lawyers for Donald Trump urged a federal appeals court Thursday to leave in place an independent arbiter who was assigned to review documents seized by the FBI in an August search of the former president's Florida estate. The Trump team said in a filing that veteran Brooklyn judge Raymond Dearie should continue in his role as a so-called special master in order to ensure public confidence in an investigation involving a “political rival” of the Biden administration. “Given the significance of this investigation, it must be conducted in a manner that gives the public confidence in its outcome,” Trump's lawyers wrote.