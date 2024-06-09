Ernie Els says AmFam Championship will have new format in 2025 in thank you speech
Ernie Els says AmFam Championship will have new format in 2025 in thank you speech on June 8, 2024.
Scheffler's win is his fifth in seven tournaments, a sizzling stretch that includes victories at the Masters and The Players Championship. Up next, the U.S. Open.
Jon Rahm withdrew from the LIV Golf Houston event during Saturday's second round. He has been dealing with a cut between two toes that developed into an infection.
Yuka Saso made four birdies on her back nine to pick up a three-shot win at the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday afternoon.
Few promises of the PGA Tour-LIV Golf 'agreement' have been kept.
The defending Masters champion has won four of the last five tournaments he's played.
Jimmy Dunne cited 'no meaningful progress' being made in negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf as a reason for his resignation.
Grayson Murray died on Saturday, shortly after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge. He was 30.
Jon Rahm kept himself in the PGA Championship despite frustration boiling over on No. 16.
Thanks to a clutch birdie at the 18th, Xander Schauffele has won his first career major championship.
Wrapping up the best, the wildest and the weirdest from this week in golf.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
The Detroit Tigers' scoreboard operator had some fun at Aaron Rodgers' expense during Sunday's game with the Milwaukee Brewers.
You never know what you're going to see in a UFC bout.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
Over 90 minutes Saturday at Commanders Field, a test turned into an embarrassment, the worst defeat of the Gregg Berhalter era, and the worst possible start to what should be a special summer.
Saturday's 5-1 shellacking by Colombia reignited scrutiny on U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos and videos related to the May 17 traffic incident and arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Carlos Alcaraz has won his third Grand Slam trophy.
Scottie Scheffler's Friday morning at the PGA Championship was a whirlwind