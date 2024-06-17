Ernie Davis game-worn jersey up for auction until the end of June

(WETM) – A Syracuse Orangemen football jersey that was worn by Ernie Davis during the circa 1960-1961 season is currently up for auction on Lelands.

According to Lelands, the Davis jersey up for auction is one of the best quality that the site has ever offered. Graded an A10 by MEARS for authenticity, the jersey is a white Durene jersey that has the number “44” on the front and back.

The jersey features a considerable amount of wear from when it was last worn by Davis, including a team repair on the front, tears and gouges, sweat and dirt stains, loose threads and paint transfers. The jersey has not been altered and is in its original condition as it was issued.

Davis’s jersey is part of Lelands 2024 Summer Classic Auction which began on June 9 at noon and will continue until June 29 at 10 p.m. The starting bid for the jersey was $5,000, and the current bid at the time of publishing is $6,655.

If you’re interested in bidding on the jersey or would like more information on it, you can visit the auction page on Lelands website.

