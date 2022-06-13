Ernest Jones thinks playing with Bobby Wagner will take his game to the next level

Linebacker Ernest Jones became the youngest starter on the Rams defense during the 2021 season and he wrapped up his rookie year with seven tackles and a sack to help them beat the Bengals in the Super Bowl.

As an ascending player, one might think Jones would be less than thrilled about the team adding a potential Hall of Famer at the same position but that wasn’t his response to the team signing Bobby Wagner this offseason. Jones said Wagner is his favorite player and that it has “been the highlight of my career” to watch him go about his business this offseason.

Jones said the two men have been talking football all the time and warned that he’s not going to stop picking his older teammate’s brain.

“He’s gonna be tired of me before it’s all said and done,” Jones said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “We’re going to be connected at the hip. He’s gonna be aggravated with the questions I do ask. He’s a genius, for real. Just having him there, it’s truly going to take my game to the next level.”

Adding Wagner should help the Rams in the short term and anything he can do to help Jones continue to grow as a player will make his signing a win in the long view as well.

