Ernest Jones shares funny text exchange with Bobby Wagner after schedule release

Ernest Jones and Bobby Wagner combined to give the Rams a fantastic tandem at inside linebacker last season, but their time together was limited to only one year – which is unfortunate for both players, as well as the team itself. The Rams and Wagner mutually decided to part ways this offseason, which opened the door for the All-Pro linebacker to land back with the Seahawks.

Now that Wagner is in Seattle again, the Rams’ Week 1 matchup with the Seahawks has an added level of excitement – particularly for Jones. After the schedule was released, Jones texted Wagner about their season-opening matchup in Seattle.

“I just texted Bobby because me and him have a pretty good relationship,” Jones said last week. “I just texted him, like, ‘You sure you’re ready for this?’ And of course he responded back, ‘Are you sure?’ So I’m just excited to be back, be over there, get to compete against a great team.”

All jokes aside, Jones is incredibly grateful for his time with Wagner, saying he made him a much better player just from their one year together. He says he wouldn’t be the player that he is today if it wasn’t for Wagner.

“Bobby just showed me what it takes to really be a Hall of Fame linebacker in this game, to truly be a leader,” he said. “Just making sure that not only are you taking care of the stuff off the field, that you’re making sure you’re studying, doing the right things. I kinda wouldn’t be the player that I am today if it wasn’t for him coming in last year and teaching me and showing me the way, so I’m really thankful for him.”

Jones is now the unquestioned starter at inside linebacker in 2023, taking the reins as one of the top defenders for Los Angeles. The Rams will miss Wagner but the defense is in good hands with Jones leading the way.

