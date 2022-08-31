Ernest Jones on Rams' mindset following Super Bowl win
Linebacker Ernest Jones on Los Angeles Rams' mindset following Super Bowl win.
Linebacker Ernest Jones on Los Angeles Rams' mindset following Super Bowl win.
The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire. Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco. The biggest name of the bunch is Leatherwood, [more]
The Rams made their final roster cuts to reduce their roster to 53 players and a few of them were a bit surprising.
The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted. That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. [more]
The New York Giants have been awarded four players off of waivers, including three defensive backs.
The Vikings were hoping to keep both players
‘If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, no one would deal with it. Since we are in America, everyone comments on it’
Former Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern is staying in The Volunteer State despite interest from the Buffalo Bills
Highlighting the most shocking roster cut for each NFL team.
Tracking Raiders practice squad signings
Takeaways and observations from the Philadelphia Eagles trading wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings
The New York Giants have started work on compiling their 16-player practice squad and we're tracking all the moves here.
The Commanders added two cornerbacks off waivers.
Tracking Saints' practice squad signings and roster moves. Check this space often for instant analysis:
The 49ers made some news on Tuesday at quarterback, but not as newsy as what occurred a day earlier.
The 49ers added to their depth on the offensive line on Wednesday with the addition of former Cleveland Browns tackle Blake Hance.
Are the Patriots headed off a cliff in 2022?
Harold Varner III made clear this week why he left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.
In his first public comments since his controversial move to LIV Golf, Cameron Smith outlined the main reasons why he left.
The New York Giants trimmed their roster down to 53 men on Tuesday and that required quite a few surprising cuts.
Dan Campbell said he wanted more girth on a Detroit Lions defensive line that previously had one player who weighed more than 300 pounds