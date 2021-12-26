Ernest Jones questionable to return due to ankle injury

Ernest Jones has been a real bright spot for the Rams since taking over as the primary linebacker, but he unfortunately left Sunday’s game against the Vikings in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

He’s been deemed questionable to return after going down to the ground and limping off the field with the assistance of trainers.

Jones was replaced by Travin Howard at linebacker, who quickly made an impact with an interception in the end zone on a throw from Kirk Cousins. It was his first career interception, finding himself in the right place at the right time after the deflection.