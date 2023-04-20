Ernest Jones not lacking confidence in Rams’ unproven defense: ‘We’re hungry’

There aren’t a lot of familiar faces on the Rams’ defense heading into the 2023 season but one key player who will remain alongside Aaron Donald is Ernest Jones. The third-year linebacker will take on an even bigger role next season after the team cut Bobby Wagner, cementing Jones’ place as the top linebacker on the roster.

The Rams need Jones to have a big year and he’s more than confident in not only himself, but the teammates around him. Speaking to reporters this week, Jones didn’t downplay the losses of Wagner and Jalen Ramsey, but he also showed faith in the Rams’ younger defenders.

“That’s a bunch of dogs. That’s one thing I’ll say (about) this group,” Jones said. “Losing Jalen was big, losing Bobby is big, but at the same time, we got to kind of move on and go forward. One thing I know about this group is we’re hungry. We got a lot of young guys that need to make names for themselves, that need to provide for their families. So at the same time, I know once we get rolling and once we get going, we’re gonna be something to deal with. All eleven hats to the ball is what I’m preaching and making sure that we do.”

Jones had a lot of energy in his press conference, which he hopes to carry to the field next season. As a leader on defense and potentially even a captain, Jones will try to get the likes of Cobie Durant, Michael Hoecht, Russ Yeast and Derion Kendrick going.

And after the Rams add what’s likely to be at least a half-dozen rookies on defense in the draft, Jones will lead them the way Wagner did last season. There’s no denying it’s an unproven and uncertain group on defense, but Jones is confident that when they find a groove, the Rams will be a tough group on Sundays.

