Ernest Jones explains how Rams could contain Kyler Murray, Cardinals in Week 3 matchup
Shane Bieber tossed 7 2/3 solid innings, while José Ramírez collected two RBIs to power the Guardians to a 4-2 win over the White Sox
The Rams will be without three of their top four cornerbacks against the Cardinals on Sunday
Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky pointed out a tell that he spotted in game film of the Panthers’ offense. Predictably, Panthers coach Matt Rhule disagrees. “I saw that,” Rhule said Friday, via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. “I’ve been around long enough. I’ve seen enough coaches get out there and say, ‘Every time [more]
Justin Fields would love to cut it loose more, but the Bears aren't worried about him getting frustrated about the game plan.
Future Super Bowl planning can begin now. The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the next three seasons.
Former Patriots star Vince Wilfork recently paid a visit to old friend Bill Belichick -- who wasn't quite prepared to see how much weight Wilfork had lost since his playing days.
A meaningless touchdown? Nah. Even Al Michaels knew what this meant.
Jacoby Brissett and Amari Cooper are among the biggest winners after the Browns win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.
The nicest thing Jalen Hurts could say about his time with Carson Wentz doesn't speak well about Wentz.
The Packers signed veteran wideout Travis Fulgham to their practice squad on Thursday and their need for healthy bodies at the position was likely behind the more. Four of the receivers were out of practice on Thursday. The group included Allen Lazard, who went from limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday to sitting out [more]
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite fantasy football starts and sits for Week 3. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
The quarterback’s performances with Denver should improve as he settles in. But his game is not aging well and he needs to adapt
See who experts around the league are taking in a Week 3 matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
CLEVELAND (AP) Mitch Trubisky promised he'd be more aggressive and was, testing Cleveland's secondary with some long throws and moving Pittsburgh's offense effectively in the first half. Trubisky showed some signs of breaking out of an early season funk before bogging down after halftime as the Steelers lost 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. For 30 minutes, Trubisky looked good.
Campbell talked about where D'Andre Swift, Aidan Hutchinson, Frank Ragnow and others are in their injury progress for Week 3
The Cleveland Guardians posted a questionable and distasteful photo to Twitter, celebrating a win.
After the 2021 season, the Cowboys decided to move on from receiver Amari Cooper. If they hadn’t found a trade partner, they would have cut him. Enter the Browns, with a move that seemed confusing at the time. Cooper hadn’t performed particularly well on grass and/or in the elements. He’d have both in Cleveland. Moreover, [more]
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 3. Tom Brady and the Bucs will beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
49ers legend Steve Young believes that any question as to whether Kyle Shanahan is responsible for Trey Lance's injury is a "goofball question."
It is very notable that Roy Manning is not coaching cornerbacks at #USC. Lincoln Riley seems to have made a smart move here.