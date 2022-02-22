Ernest Jones is confident Rams will run it back with Aaron Donald, Sean McVay

Since Super Bowl LVI, there have been questions about whether Sean McVay and Aaron Donald will be back with the Rams in 2022. There have been rumors about Donald retiring early at the age of 30 after finally winning a ring, while McVay could leave coaching to explore broadcasting opportunities.

It seems like McVay will be back, but we still don’t know what Donald’s fate holds. If you ask Rams rookie Ernest Jones, he’s confident both of them will be back next season when the Rams try to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

“I 100% believe that,” Jones said of McVay and Donald returning, via the Jim Rome Show. “We’re gonna run it back, everybody’s gonna do their best to keep this group together. I know the front office is gonna do their best because I know I sure as heck want AD back and all the guys. It’s gonna happen and we’re gonna make our run, try and do it again.”

The Rams’ Super Bowl hopes will obviously take a huge hit if McVay and Donald aren’t back, but they still have a strong core of players on the team. Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey, Robert Woods, Tyler Higbee, Greg Gaines, Leonard Floyd and Jordan Fuller are all under contract in 2022.

Jones should be a big part of the defense next season, too, and the Rams still have a chance to re-sign Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr.

Hopefully we’ll get a decision on the future of Donald and McVay soon, but Jones sounds confident they’ll be with the Rams next season.