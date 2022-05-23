Ernest Jones changes jersey number to 53

Seemingly hundreds of players have changed their jersey numbers in the last two years, including a handful of players on the Los Angeles Rams. Ernest Jones is the latest member of the team to change his number, but he’s not going the single-digit route like many others.

Instead, he’ll be changing from No. 50 to 53, which was his number at South Carolina. The number 53 was previously worn by Justin Lawler, who is now a member of the Tennessee Titans.

The Rams shared a sneak peek at Jones in his new number, looking like he did in college.

BACK IN 5️⃣3️⃣! pic.twitter.com/grALhlhIH8 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 23, 2022

As a rookie last season, Jones played 15 games and made seven starts. He recorded 61 tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss and two interceptions, standing out as a third-round rookie.

He also had a sack and seven tackles in the Super Bowl, breaking up one pass, as well.