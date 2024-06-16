Erling Haaland's agent hints at good & bad news for Man City over Real Madrid rumours

Erling Haaland has been described by his agent as "1,000%" to Manchester City amid ongoing transfer speculation regarding Real Madrid.

The striker has completed two seasons with City since his 2022 arrival, winning the Premier League twice, as well as the Champions League as part of the treble in his debut campaign. But at the age of just 23, Haaland has already played for five different clubs in his senior career.

Rafaela Pimenta, who has represented Haaland since Mino Raiola passed away in 2022, is on record in the past saying she has never negotiated a contract in more than two decades with the agency that didn't have a release clause. The size of Haaland's clause is a closely guarded secret that Pimenta has previously insisted is only known by the player's camp and his club.

Now, the Brazilian lawyer hasn't ruled out Haaland moving from City in the future but seems pretty adamant that it isn't something on the cards right now.

"I don't know [if he will settle into a one-club man], but I think the Erling Haaland project is one that will last over time, over the next few years," Pimenta told Flashscore.

"It will also depend on trends in football. In any case, one thing is certain today: Erling Haaland feels at home at Manchester City! He is 1,000% committed to the City project and is already looking forward to the new season with the club."

Pimenta sees Haaland as being worth more than €1bn (£850m) in terms of what he offers as a young player with room to continue improving, as well as outside economic factors.

"When I said that this amount corresponded to 'his value', I wasn't talking about his 'transfer value'. I was referring to the value of a top player at that age, with enormous room for improvement - and when I said that, he hadn't even done the treble - a player who finished as top scorer in the Premier League despite being injured for two months..." Pimenta explained.

"He's a player with great potential. What do I see when I make this estimate? I see all the financial considerations that revolve around him, even though he's a serious player who works hard, is organised, focused and never gets lost.

"He's been at Manchester City for two years now and there's never been any gossip about him... His profile represents a huge value in the eyes of sponsors and clubs, as well as in terms of shirt sales and media exposure. And all that, put together: ticket sales, TV rights, everything Erling will earn over the course of his career, I'm convinced it will exceed a billion."

Haaland has a contract with City until 2027 but gave little away recently when he pressed on rumours that the club are keen to extend his deal beyond then.

"I've had two fantastic years, and have three years left. That's really all I can say," he told Norway's TV2 earlier this month.