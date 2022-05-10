How Erling Haaland will take Manchester City to the next level - and who could be forced out

Pep Guardiola has deployed central midfielders in defence, pushed full-backs into midfield and used wingers as central strikers, but no such machinations will be required with Erling Halaand. He will play as a centre-forward or not at all for Manchester City, and his job will be to score goals. Sometimes there is no need for tactical nuance.

City do not exactly have a problem scoring, their tally of 87 in the league is just two fewer than Liverpool, but their goal return can be sporadic. They have failed to score in four Premier League matches this season, and scored just once in a further seven games.

Unconverted dominance was also the story against Real Madrid in the Champions League, when they suffered another painful exit in a competition they are yet to win. Since Sergio Aguero ceased to be a fixture in the team, City's attack has lacked a dominant individual or penalty-box force to settle close games and kill off comfortable ones.

Haaland, who has 21 Bundesliga goals for Borussia Dortmund this season, fits the bill. Compared to Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling, who have all filled the striker position in Guardiola's system, Haaland takes more shots at 3.8 per 90 minutes in the league this season. Compared to the City trio, Haaland's shot conversion rate is comfortably the best at 27.3 per cent and he is the only one to out-perform his 0.86 expected goals per 90 minutes.

These statistics tend to fluctuate, but Haaland has out-performed his expected goals in each of the last three league campaigns, suggesting a clinical edge City have been missing. Even if his finishing cools and he merely matches his xG, that will still mean a bucket-load of goals in a team with City's creative powers.

There may be a period of adjustment as City learn to play with a more traditional profile of striker. Post-Aguero, Guardiola has used what is loosely referred to as a 'false nine' - a player whose primary job is to link play and attract central defenders by moving towards the ball.

Story continues

This in turn creates space for sprinting, goalscoring wide players such as Sterling or Jesus to break into. Haaland is more likely to stay on the last line of the defence, which may mean less space for City's wingers to run into.

This could be good news for Jack Grealish, because when a defence is pushed back there is more space between the lines, and he should note how Jadon Sancho thrived alongside Haaland. With a true striker up front, there is a greater need for creativity from the flanks than another scorer like Jesus or Sterling.

Haaland is not a poacher who detaches himself from the game, though - his 0.25 expected assists per 90 in the Bundesliga this season is actually better than Jesus, Sterling and Foden.

Phil Foden could benefit from Erling Haaland's arrival - REUTERS

Haaland's athleticism and speed are some of his superpowers, but he will regularly face packed defences as a City player. Dortmund are one of the stronger teams in the Bundesliga, but they do not enjoy as much possession deep in opposition territory as City, and German football produces more transitions and counter-attacking moments.

There will be fewer chances for Haaland to sprint behind a high line, instead he will have to operate in tight spaces. This could be a challenge, though his height does give him presence if City are forced wide to cross. Heading did not come naturally to Haaland but it has improved with three headed goals in the Bundesliga this season, having scored just one in each of the last two seasons.

Another point of difference between Haaland and City's players is that he contributes very little without the ball, though this could be down to style differences between the teams. According to Opta statistics, Haaland has won possession just 33 times, won two tackles and made one interception in the Bundesliga this season.

By contrast, Jesus has won possession 69 times, made 17 tackles and 15 interceptions. Will Guardiola give his new star striker a free ride without the ball in return for crucial goals?