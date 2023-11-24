Erling Haaland: Man City get triple injury boost for Liverpool clash amid new update

Erling Haaland, Ederson and Nathan Ake all look to be on track to be available for Manchester City against Liverpool this weekend.

Haaland's fitness for Saturday's mammoth lunchtime showdown between Premier League title rivals at the Etihad Stadium has been a major talking point throughout the week.

He sustained another twisted ankle issue during the latter stages of Norway's Euro 2024 qualifying win over the Faroe Islands last week and subsequently withdrew from Stale Solbakken's squad for their thrilling draw against Scotland on Sunday.

Norway team doctor Ole Sand insisted that the injury was not serious, though said that Haaland was in a lot of pain with his function and movement somewhat restricted.

The 23-year-old also twisted his ankle painfully in the 6-1 drubbing of Bournemouth earlier this month, going off at half-time before making a quick return in the Champions League win over Young Boys BSC.

And a similarly swift comeback now looks to be in store for Haaland again, with the reigning Golden Boot winner training with City on Thursday.

Both City and Haaland posted a picture of the striker working out on the grass at a cold and wet Etihad Campus as Pep Guardiola's defending champions prepared for the visit of Liverpool.

Goalkeeper Ederson was also pictured in training on Thursday, having withdrawn from the Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina with a foot injury suffered in the eight-goal thriller at Chelsea before the international break.

Also training was Nathan Ake, who missed that dramatic encounter against his former club at Stamford Bridge with an unspecified knock and also pulled out of the Netherlands squad for meetings with the Gibraltar and the Republic of Ireland.

Rodri also seems to be fit after being left out of the Spain squad for their win over Cyprus with "discomfort", though fellow midfielder Mateo Kovacic looks set to miss out against Liverpool with the recurrence of a quad problem that forced his withdrawal from Croatia duty.

Guardiola also remains without the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones, while Matheus Nunes and Sergio Gomez are still injury doubts.

Liverpool will remain without Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic against City, but got a quadruple injury boost of their own on Thursday with Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez all back in training.

Alexis Mac Allister is back from suspension, while Kostas Tsimikas is fit after withdrawing early from the Greece squad this week.