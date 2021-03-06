Erling Haaland goals: Dortmund striker scores twice in nine minutes against Bayern Munich

Sports Staff
·1 min read
Erling Haaland scores Dortmund&#x002019;s second goal (Getty Images)
Erling Haaland scores Dortmund’s second goal (Getty Images)

Erling Braut Haaland scored twice in the first nine minutes of Der Klassiker to give Borussia Dortmund the perfect start against Bayern Munich, before the champions hit back through Robert Lewandowski.

Haaland, 20, has scored 17 Bundesliga goals already this season and added his 18th after just 80 seconds with a powerful low shot which took a deflection on its way past Manuel Neuer.

His second relied on a brilliant piece of movement to break clear in the box and a wonderful pass by Thorgan Hazard who spotted Haaland’s run, leaving the Norwegian striker with a simple finish.

It meant Dortmund had a 2-0 lead with less than 10 minutes on the clock.

Lewandowksi scored two of his own, however, to bring Bayern level at half-time.

Dortmund are aiming to close in on the Champions League places while simultaneously dealing a blow to Bayern’s hopes of retaining the title.

