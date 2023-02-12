Erling Haaland gives Manchester City huge injury scare ahead of Arsenal showdown

Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa - Adam Vaughan/Shutterstock

Manchester City have suffered a huge scare ahead of Wednesday’s momentous top-of-the-table Premier League clash away to Arsenal with Erling Haaland an injury doubt.

The striker suffered a painful blow to his right thigh and had to be withdrawn at half-time during the 3-1 win over Aston Villa which took City to within three points of the leaders, Arsenal. He will undergo tests and be assessed further on Monday.

If City win at the Emirates they will go top, albeit having played a game more, but they may have to do so without Haaland with manager Pep Guardiola confirming: "Haaland had a knock, he was uncomfortable. At 3-0 we don't want to take risks. We'll see and assess in the next days. If he is not ready, we play another one.”

Haaland was withdrawn for Julian Alvarez after Guardiola consulted with City doctors at half-time and will be assessed to see if the pain to his upper thigh calms down before the decision is take as to whether he should travel to London. “Tomorrow we will see, hopefully he is not injured. But if he is, he will not play,” Guardiola said.

The City manager also said he will speak to his players following confusion as to who would take the penalty, just before half-time, that made it 3-0. Rodri handed the ball to Riyad Mahrez, who took it and scored, much to Haaland’s bemusement.

“Normally it is Erling the first taker. Rodri was involved so we will see what they say tomorrow,” Guardiola said, clearly not happy that Haaland was over-ruled.

It meant that Haaland has not now scored for three games, after an extraordinary 31 goals in just 26 games prior to that for City, but he was sharp and impressive against Villa and if he is not fit to face Arsenal it will be a set-back for Guardiola.

“We are going to London to try and get a win,” he said.