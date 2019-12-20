Erling Haaland flies to Manchester - but United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims he's just on his holidays

Erling Haaland flew in to Manchester on Friday morning - Getty Images Europe

Erling Haaland flew to Manchester on Friday morning - but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed the Red Bull Salzburg striker is simply on his Christmas holidays.

Haaland took a Norwegian Airlines flight from Stavanger in his homeland to Manchester, which was due to land around 10.15am.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

His father, Alfe-Inge Haaland - the former Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City midfielder, and Solskjaer’s former Norway team-mate - was with him on the flight.

Haaland, 19, had initially returned home to Norway, with the Austrian Bundesliga side having commenced its annual winter break.

But, speaking at a press conference ahead of United’s Premier League game away to Watford on Sunday, Solskjaer attempted to brush off suggestions Haaland was due to hold further talks with the club.

“I don’t think he’s en route here, to be fair, not through me anyway,” the United manager said. “You know I can’t comment on other teams’ players, I’ve said that many times and it’s one of those things in this job you get speculation a lot of the time.”

Pressed on the subject, Solskjaer claimed Haaland would be passing through Manchester on the way to his festive holidays. Haaland’s flight departed on time at 8.45am (GMT) and was due to take around 90 minutes. His family still have close ties in England.

“Well, he’s not coming to Manchester... I know the boy and his friends and he’s on a Christmas holiday. You can’t fly anywhere [from Stavanger], you need to via via!”

Solskjaer held talks with the Haaland camp in Salzburg a week ago with United hopeful of beating Borussia Dortmund and Red Bull Leipzig to the 19 year-old’s signing.

Quizzed on the prospect of United making any signings when the transfer window opens next month, Solskjaer said on Friday that he remained hopeful of bringing someone in.

Story continues

“Yeah, as a manager you always hope that you can do something but then again it’s not something that’s nailed on,” he said.

“It has to be the right player, right age, got to fit into this squad and for the right value. We’re always looking and the transfer window is open but it might not happen.”

Haaland has scored 28 goals in 22 matches for Salzburg this season and has become one of Europe’s most coveted young strikers.

Erling Haaland (right) has scored 28 goals in 22 matches for Salzburg this season Credit: getty images

Last week, Solskjaer claimed Haaland had made a decision on his future. “He knows what he wants to do and what he’s going to do,” the United manager said.

Solskjaer admitted after United’s 3-0 League Cup win over Colchester on Wednesday that Haaland was a player he admired. The pair spent 18 months together at Molde when Solskjaer was manager before taking charge at Old Trafford.

“We are always looking for good players,” he said. “Erling has had a nice development, and he should keep developing where he decides to go. I don’t need to talk much about him.

“But as a team we are always looking for players who can complement the ones we already have. And then we will see what we end up with. That is the most important thing for all players, no matter where you are, that you are enjoying yourself where you are.”