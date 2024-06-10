“That’s all I can say” – Erling Haaland delivers crucial update on Manchester City future amid contract renewal reports

Erling Haaland has provided Manchester City fans with a crucial update on his Etihad Stadium future amid ongoing reports of intent to renew the Norwegian’s contract.

The 23-year-old has been integral to the success of Manchester City under Pep Guardiola in the last two seasons, as the club not only recorded their first ever UEFA Champions League title, but also claimed a staggering Treble on the way.

That all came in Erling Haaland’s first season at the club, in a record-breaking debut campaign for the player, with the following season providing yet more success and high standard goalscoring figures despite a lengthy injury lay-off.

Manchester City saw themselves not only retain their Premier League title from the previous season, but made it four English top-flight triumphs in a row, alongside their winning results in the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Naturally, given Erling Haaland’s remarkable opening two years with Manchester City, concerns and reports over his next steps in the game remain ongoing, both in terms of potential transfer interest from the likes of Real Madrid, as well as a new Etihad contract.

Speaking during a recent interview with Norwegian media, the former RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund forward was asked for comment regarding a potential new deal with the Premier League champions, to which he somewhat kept his cards close to his chest in response.

“I’ve had two fantastic years (at Manchester City), and have three years left (on my contract),” Haaland told TV2 in Norway.

“That’s really all I can say. That’s all I can say, what I just said,” the Manchester City forward insisted.

Regardless of Haaland’s contractual situation at Manchester City, his status as arguably the greatest striker in world football at present will see the striker continuously linked with ambitious moves abroad in the coming years.

City notably beat away competition from a long list of clubs interested in the player’s signature during the summer market of 2022, as the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich all vied for his signature through a remarkably £53 million release clause.

Ultimately, the sporting project on offer at the Etihad Stadium, alongside the opportunity to work alongside Pep Guardiola proved to be the decisive factor when choosing his next club, as well as City’s financial offer in terms of weekly salary.

It is understood that regardless of the terms of a new contractual agreement, Haaland will remain as one of the Premier League’s very highest paid players, alongside teammate Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden – who is on the verge of finalising discussions over an extended deal.