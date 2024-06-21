Erling Haaland contract claim emerges that could worry Manchester City fans

A new report has spoken of a possible decision having been made by Erling Haaland concerning his Manchester City future and contract negotiations with the club.

The Norwegian international has been nothing short of sensational since making the move to the Etihad Stadium during the summer market of 2022, breaking a long list of records and claiming almost everything there is to win both as a collective and personally.

As a result, Manchester City officials are continuously eyeing an improved deal with Erling Haaland and his team of representatives, largely to reward the athlete for his outstanding contributions under Pep Guardiola thus far.

However, with no further progress on the matter and Haaland currently away on holiday after a second successive Premier League title won by the striker, a new report has offered somewhat concerning claims over the decision that may have already been made.

As part of a wider report into possible transfer interest from FC Barcelona, FootballTransfers’ Steve Kay has claimed that Erling Haaland has ‘refused’ to commit his long-term future to the Premier League champions Manchester City.

The concern over Erling Haaland’s possible decision coincides with ongoing reports surrounding the future of Julian Alvarez, who is understood to be eyeing more consistent first-team opportunities in the leading striker role.

As such, a number of clubs from across the European game have already been linked with varying levels of interest in the Argentina international, who scored for his nation in their opening Copa America game of the tournament on Thursday night.

Alvarez himself spoke out on the matter during a recent interview, to which he explained, “These are things that are said, but I am calm; I am comfortable and happy at Manchester City; we will see what happens.”