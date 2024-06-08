Erling Haaland’s chances of joining Real Madrid dealt major blow following Kylian Mbappe signing

Earlier this week, Real Madrid officially announced the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, who will join next month once his Paris Saint-Germain contract officially comes to an end. The 25-year-old has been a target for over seven years, from when he was still as Monaco, but finally, he makes the move to Madrid. However, this will have a knock-on effect for another of the world’s best players.

Like Mbappe, Real Madrid have held a long-term interest in Erling Haaland, and the Norwegian is reportedly eyeing up a move in 2025, as per Diario AS. However, his chances of arriving in the Spanish capital are said to have significant reduced following the Mbappe signing.

The main reasons for this are financial. Real Madrid bosses see it very difficult to fit the wages of Haaland and Mbappe in their wage structure – it’s worth nothing that Los Blancos were extremely strong of not breaking it during their negotiations with Mbappe, who will be the club’s highest earner from next season, but not by too much.

Further to this, the report states that Haaland earns 100% of his image rights, something that Real Madrid would not allow if he were to join. This topic was a big discussion point with Mbappe, and if they were to agree a deal with Manchester City, it’d likely be the same in that operation too.