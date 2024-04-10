Erling Haaland career goals, Premier League records, stats, 2023-24 season highlights

Not one, not two, not three.... five — Erling Haaland scored a glut of goals in Manchester City's FA Cup blowout of Luton Town to show that his relative down production in the Premier League may be limited to one tournament.

But the 23-year-old Norwegian's Premier League Golden Boot is down to one, his 19 goals just one more than Ollie Watkins (and two clear of Mohamed Salah). He is also tied with Brighton's Joao Pedro for second on the FA Cup 2023-24 goals list, one behind eliminated Blackburn's Sammie Szmodics.

[ MORE: Premier League table — Standings from 2023-24 season ]

Haaland has 30 goals and six assists in 32 games across all competitions this season, still on pace to defend his status as Premier League Golden Boot winner. after last season's outstanding debut run through England's top flight.

Haaland struck 36 times with eight assists in his first 35 Premier League games to earn the honor as the top scorer for the 2022-23 campaign, a mark that helped him scored 52 goals across all comps in his first season at Manchester City.

Below are Haaland's career statistics from his time at Man City, Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, and Molde, followed by video of all his goals so far in the 2023-24 Premier League season. And as a bonus, we've included all of his goals from the 2022-23 campaign atop the post.

Erling Haaland’s Manchester City stats (as of April 10, 2024)

2023-24 season (Man City)

Premier League: 25 games, 19 goals, 5 assists

Champions League: 8 games, 6 goals, 1 assist

UEFA Super Cup: 1 game

Community Shield: 1 game

FA Cup: 2 games, 5 goals

All comps: 37 games, 30 goals, 6 assists

2022-23 season (Man City)

Premier League: 35 games, 36 goals, 8 assists

Champions League: 11 games, 12 goals, 1 assist

FA Cup: 4 games, 3 goals

League Cup: 2 games, 1 goal

Community Shield: 1 game

All comps: 54 games, 52 goals, 9 assists

Erling Haaland career statistics (as of April 10, 2024)

with Manchester City (2022-present)

Premier League: 60 games, 55 goals, 13 assists

Champions League: 19 games, 18 goals, 2 assists

All other comps: 11 games, 9 goals

with Borussia Dortmund (2019-2022)

Bundesliga: 67 games, 67 goals, 19 assists

Champions League: 13 games, 15 goals, 2 assists

All other comps: 9 games, 9 goals, 2 assists

with Red Bull Salzburg (2018-2020)

Austrian Bundesliga: 16 games, 17 goals, 2 assists

Champions League: 6 games, 8 goals, 1 assist

Europa League: 1 game

All other comps: 4 games, 4 goals

with Molde (2017-2018)

Eliteserien: 39 games, 14 goals, 5 assists

Europa League: 5 games, 4 goals, 1 assist

Erling Haaland’s Premier League records

Fastest to 50 Premier League goals (48 games), beating Andy Cole by 17 games.

Broke Kevin Phillips’ record of goals in a first Premier League season when he bagged his 31st of the season versus Leicester City on April 15, 2023.

Most goals in a Premier League season of any length (36)

Second-most goals in an English top-flight season (Ron Davies scored 37 for Southampton in 1966-67).

Most goals in all comps by a Premier League player in one season (52)

Second-most goals in all comps by a player from England's top-flight (52). Everton's Dixie Dean scored 63 in 1927-28).

Erling Haaland’s Premier League goal video highlights: 2023-24 season

Goal at Crystal Palace — April 6

Goal vs Manchester United — March 3

BONUS: Five goals in FA Cup win over Luton Town — Feb. 27

Goal vs Brentford — Feb. 20

Two goals vs Everton — Feb. 10

Goal vs Liverpool — Nov. 25

Two goals at Chelsea — Nov. 12

Two goals at Manchester United — Oct. 29

Goal vs Brighton — Oct. 22

Goal vs Nottingham Forest — Sept. 23

Goal at West Ham — Sept. 16

Hat trick vs Fulham - September 2

Goal at Sheffield United - August 27

2 goals at Burnley - August 11