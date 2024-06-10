Erling Haaland: 2023/24 season overview

Another Premier League title, another Golden Boot and another incredible season from the Manchester City striker.

Erling Haaland continue to rewrite the record books with his phenomenal goal-scoring feats.

After a remarkable first campaign when the Norwegian scored the most goals in a single Premier League season and the most goals in all competitions by a Premier League player, he continues to hit new heights.

There were signs that his goal-scoring feats were set to continue on the very first day of the season when he scored twice in the 3-0 victory at Burnley back in August.

Haaland became the first player to claim the opening two goals of a Premier League season and matched Didier Drogba’s feat of being the only Premier League players to score twice in successive opening matches.

Not bad for the first weekend, but it also served as a warning to the rest of the division that City were ready to challenge for an unprecedented campaign.

In November when he scored in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool, Haaland broke yet another Premier League record, becoming the quickest player in the competition's history to 50 goals.

He took just 48 matches to hit the landmark, an astonishing 17 games fewer than the previous fastest of 65 matches set by Andy Cole.

Later that month, in a win over RB Leipzig, the 23-year-old became the quickest and youngest ever player to 40 Champions League goals as he moved into the top 20 of all-time scorers in the competition.

Unfortunately, a stress reaction in a bone at the beginning of December, put his outstanding run on hold and forced him to miss two months of the season, including the FIFA Club World Cup.

It was a frustrating blow for the striker who, for all his personal milestones, first and foremost targets team success above all others.

He had already made a huge contribution in the opening months with 14 goals and four assists from City’s first 15 Premier League matches.

Among the highlights was a hat-trick and assist in the 5-1 win over Fulham and two goals and an assist in the 3-0 Manchester derby victory at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, five goals in five Champions League group games set us on our way to a perfect record in qualifying for the knockout stages.

So there was a huge roar at the Etihad when Haaland made his return to the pitch at the end of January as a late substitute in the 3-1 victory over Burnley.

That came shortly after the comeback of Kevin De Bruyne from a much longer injury with the duo reunited after striking up an incredible partnership as creator and finisher.

Never more was that evident than in our brilliant 6-2 victory away to Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup when Haaland scored five with the first four assisted by the Belgian.

They combined again in important wins over Everton, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest before the crucial opener against Tottenham in our crunch away clash in the final week of the season.

Haaland finished the season with 27 goals, five more than any other Premier League player, although some pundits were critical despite such a massive haul. But not at City.

“He’s been amazing again and he’ll always do what he does,” De Bruyne said.

Every team know Haaland’s threat and give extra special attention to trying to shut him down.

But in his two years in England, the striker has scored against every single Premier League opponent that he’s faced.

The only sadness is that this summer’s Euro 2024 will be without one of the best players in the world after Norway missed out on qualification, but he’s set to be on our US summer tour ready to do it all over again.

2023/24 STATS

Matches: 45

Starts: 43

Minutes: 3,745

Goals: 38

Assists: 6

IN HIS OWN WORDS

“It’s been a lovely season, four in a row, this club is amazing and I’m so proud of everyone.

“There’s been many good moments. I think when we knew we’d win the league that was the best one, I’d have to say that.”

PEP ON HAALAND

“He’s the best striker in the world.

“The standards that Erling has are unbelievable. He has a specific quality like everyone knows, at 23, he will improve.”