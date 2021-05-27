The Eritrean refugees with Olympic goals

These Eritrean athletes are hoping to make the Olympics refugee team

Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Luna Solomon fled her home in 2015

and took up shooting after meeting her coach

(SOUNDBITE) (French) 10M AIR RIFLE ATHLETE AND REFUGEE FROM ERITREA, LUNA SOLOMON, SAYING:"Sport shooting brings me peace, finally. And when I started with the air rifle, I met a lot of people, I also get to travel a lot for competitions, it brings me a lot. I've learnt a lot."

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER ITALIAN SPORT SHOOTER AND LUNA SOLOMON'S COACH, NICCOLO CAMPRIANI, SAYING:

"For me, as long as we have a platform to tell these stories, to inspire people, if it takes a medal to inspire people, then yes, let's hope the best for the medal...And maybe one day, it would be great to have a kid pointing at the TV and say 'I would like to be that guy' and that guy is not a gold medallist, you know. I think that's very much in the Olympic spirit."

Location: Montreux, Switzerland

10km runner Habtom Amaniel crossed through Sudan and Libya

He spent days on a boat in the Mediterranean Sea to reach Italy

and finally end his journey in Switzerland

(SOUNDBITE) (French) 10,000M RUNNER AND REFUGEE FROM ERITREA, HABTOM AMANIEL, SAYING:"Here in Switzerland, I had the chances I did not have in my country. Here I can do whatever I want, and how I want, no one is telling me 'you cannot do this, you have to do that'. That is why I decided to start doing sport alongside my job."

Location: Geneva, Switzerland

Tesfay Felfele won silver at the 2006 World Mountain Running Trophy event

He will attempt to qualify for the marathon

(SOUNDBITE) (French) MARATHON RUNNER AND REFUGEE FROM ERITREA, TESFAY FELFELE, SAYING:" It is also the fact that I don't see my family. We also have other things in mind. We don't just focus on training sessions. Being away from your family, without seeing them for 13-14 years, this is also difficult I think. Currently I'm in good shape, I don't have any injuries. "