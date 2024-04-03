Erin Cuthbert: 'Chelsea captaincy can help Scotland in Euro 2025 qualifiers'

Erin Cuthbert led Chelsea as they drew with Ajax to complete an aggregate win [PA Media]

Euro 2025 qualifying Group B2: Serbia v Scotland Venue: Dubocica Stadium, Leskovac, Serbia Date: Friday, 5 April Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Follow live coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Captaining Chelsea has "added another level" to Erin Cuthbert's game - and that can only benefit Scotland in their Euro 2025 qualification campaign - according to Leanne Crichton.

Cuthbert led Chelsea as they earned a 1-1 draw to complete a 4-1 aggregate quarter-final win over Ajax in the Women's Champions League.

"Erin performance was outstanding - really top class," said Crichton, a former international team-mate, on the BBC's Behind the Goals podcast.

"She had the armband on that night and it added another level to her performance.

"If she can replicate those sorts of performance for Scotland, the national team will definitely be in a better place."

Cuthbert is with the Scotland squad as they prepare for their opening European Championship qualifiers in Serbia on Friday and against Slovakia at Hampden on Tuesday.

The Scots will also face Israel and aim to progress to the two-stage play-offs by finishing in the top three of League B Group 2.