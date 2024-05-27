Erin Andrews Says Tom Brady Will Bring 'Stuff We Just Die for' to Fox Sports: 'Love the Inside Information'

The broadcaster also joked that the retired quarterback is "annoying" because he's so good at everything

Jason Mendez/WireImage, Carmen Mandato/Getty Erin Andrews; Tom Brady

Fox Sports' Erin Andrews knows Tom Brady has a lot to bring to the broadcasting booth!

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with coworker Charissa Thompson last week, Andrews, 46, revealed that she can’t wait for Brady to join the fold this fall — and bring his insight from the field.

First, Andrews joked with host Jimmy Fallon that Brady is “annoying” — because he is so good at everything.

“Everybody's worried about the commentating,” she said in the May 24 episode. “I'm just like, ‘The guy's skin?’ I have to deal with this, him being on my crew.”

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Erin Andrews on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Related: Erin Andrews Says New Coworker Tom Brady Was a 'Good Sport' During His Roast: 'It Was Hysterical' (Exclusive)

Andrews is also excited that Brady — who first shared his post-retirement plans of joining Fox Sports back in May 2022 — will bring not only his expansive knowledge of football, but also the information he’s gathered through 23 seasons in the NFL.

“I've sat with him at lunch before, and he's been telling stories about his career, and it's like stuff we just die for,” the commentator told Fallon. “Love the inside information, right?”

“And you're hearing all the stuff you just always wanted to know,” she continued. “And my knee was just bouncing and bouncing and bouncing.”

While first revealing Brady’s post-retirement broadcast plans in 2022, Fox Corporation Executive Chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said, "We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion @tombrady will be joining us at @foxsports as our lead analyst.”

“Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives,” he continued, adding, “We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season.”

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Tom Brady in May 2024

Related: Travis Kelce on Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson Jokingly Taking Credit for Taylor Swift Romance: 'The Best'

At the time, Brady wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he was "excited" about the opportunity, but assured fans he had "a lot of unfinished business on the field” as a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with who the star quarterback ended his career.

Before his final three seasons, Brady played for the New England Patriots.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nearly a year after he first announced his plans to join Fox Sports as an analyst — Brady revealed that he would be taking a short breather before hitting the broadcasting booth for his new gig in the fall of 2024.

"I have appreciation for so many people that are so committed every day to showing up, to put their max effort into their life and career," he said in footage shared on X by FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd in February 2023. "For me, I want to be great at what I do — talking, even last week, with the people at Fox Sports and the leadership there allowing me to start my Fox opportunity in 2024, is something that's great for me."

Brady added, "It's going to be a great opportunity for me to take some time and really become [great] at my Fox broadcasting job, which I'm really looking forward to, but also catching up on other parts of my life that need some time and energy.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.