Eriksson on Lazio Tribute: ”We Had Great Years Together, Never Had Such a Strong Team”

On Sunday, Lazio paid homage to their legendary coach Seven-Goran Eriksson who’s currently battling against illnsess.

Sadly, the Swedish manager has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. But despite what the doctors have considered as an incurable case, the 76-year-old remains upbeat.

On the final day of the Serie A campaign, Lazio took the opportunity to honor their renowned manager ahead of the match against Sassuolo. Hence, Eriksson returned to the Stadio Olimpico with a big smile on his face while being showered with love and messages of support from everyone at the club.

“The people of Lazio love you and fight alongside you,” and “Sven Goran Eriksson, an eagle against the wind,” read some of the banners held by the Curva Nord supporters, reports Il Corriere dello Sport. For his part, the former England and Manchester City boss thanked the club and the supporters in a brief yet classy speech.

Thank you so much for everything. I remember the wonderful years we lived together. I have never had such a strong team, and never won so many titles in such a brief period. Thank you, thank you thank you!

The Swedish tactician won the Scudetto title, two Coppa Italia trophies, two Italian Super Cups and a UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup during his memorable stint at the club between 1997 and 2000.